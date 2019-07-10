Chester Laws Chester Mills "Chet" Laws, age 88, of Trenton, passed away while surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Chet was born July 11, 1930 in Keyesport, a son of the late Earl and Mabel, nee Mills, Laws. He married Paula Horvath April 27, 1963 at First United Methodist Church in East St. Louis; she survives in Trenton. In addition to his wife, Paula, Chet is survived by his children, Lisa (Rich) Hargis of Highland and Michele (Mike) Riffel of Highland; grandchildren, Emilee (friend Mike Benson) Hargis, Jay Hargis, Michael Riffel, and Mae Riffel; sisters-in-law and brother-in law, Lilly Laws of Greenville, Jan Laws of Keyesport, and Linda and Randy Kuehn of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Teresa, nee Stephan, Horvath; sister, Doris Ronat, and her husband Raymond; and brothers, Jimmie Laws and David Laws. Chet retired from the State of Illinois, for which he served as bank examiner for thirty-five years. With his brother David Laws, Chet designed, built, and opened Twin Oaks Golf Club. He was an avid golfer, was a dedicated fan of both the St. Louis Cardinals and high school basketball, and, most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, plants, and gifts, memorials may be made to Folds of Honor, , and and will be received at the funeral home or through Moss Funeral Home (535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL, 62230), who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Funeral: Service will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Reverend Christy Eckert officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019