MORAN-HUNTER - Chris Moran-Hunter, 67, of Fairmont City, IL, born on August 7, 1953 in St. Louis, MO, passed away August 25, 2020. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9-10am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. Memorial Mass will follow at 10am. Inurnment will be held in St. John Cemetery, Granite City, IL. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store