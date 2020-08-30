1/1
Chris Moran-Hunter
08/07/1953 - 08/25/2020
Chris Moran-Hunter Chris Moran-Hunter, age 67, of Fairmont City, IL, born on August 7, 1953 in St. Louis, MO, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Chris worked for SWIC for 29 years and at SAFB as an enrollment specialist. She loved her garden and growing flowers. Chris also loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality, Fairmont City, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Gertrude, nee Cantlon, Moran. Chris is survived by her children, Tony Hunter of Collinsville, IL and Jennifer (Joe) Pastoriza of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Kirsten (Andrew) McDermott, Jared Pastoriza, Hannah McCauley, Kallie Hunter, Ellie Hunter, A.J. Hunter and Annie Mae Hunter; her great-grandson, Liam; her great-granddaughter, Aubrey, who is on the way; her brother, Denny (Sandy) Moran of Troy, IL; her best friend for many years, Michele Gouy; and her sweet dog, Lilly. Chris is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescue, Godfrey, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. Funeral: Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL with Fr. Harold Fischer officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. John Cemetery, Granite City, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
SEP
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
