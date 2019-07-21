Chris Allen Robinson Chris Allen Robinson, 55 years of old Millstadt, IL, passed away on July 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. He was born on September 17, 1963 in East Saint Louis, IL., the son of Roy Joseph Robinson and Bonnie Sue nee Dunn, Robinson. He married Amy nee Cullen, Robinson on September 19, 2006. Chris worked for Hartford Insurance as an automobile appraiser. He was a member of Total Grief Paintball. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a bourbon enthusiast. Surviving are his wife, Amy Robinson; his children, Tyler, Thomas, and Tessa Robinson; his mother, Bonnie Sue Robinson; his three sisters, Kim Smith, Vicki Feix, Alicia Seidel; his two brothers, Steven Wicks, Roy Francis Robinson; his sister in law, Joellen (Teague) Wylie; his brother in law, Sean Cullen; his two nephews, Austin Smith, TJ (Kim) Wylie; his two nieces, Jessica(Kevin) Feix, Cailyn Wylie; his great niece, Reece Tuckson; his great nephews, Liam Wylie, Carter and Emmett Smith; his mother in law, Rose Cullen; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Joseph Robinson; his father in law, Laverne Cullen; his great nephew, Kane Freiss Wylie; and his beloved dog, Rocky. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Clair County Child Advocacy 300 W. Main Street #3Belleville, IL 62223. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL. Visitation: will be Monday, July 22, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL. Funeral: Services to follow visitation at 7:00 PM at the funeral home with family friend, Tore Briguglio officiating. Arrangements handled by LEEMANS FUNERAL HOME, Millstadt, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 21, 2019