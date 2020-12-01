Christi Clark
November 11, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Christi Kim Clark, 64, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:11 a.m. Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born November 11, 1956 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Albert Lester and Thelma (Dykes) Skelly. She married Ronald E. Clark on May 6, 1977 in Granite City and he survives.
Christi had worked at the Grand Café, Kmart and Shop-n-Save for several years prior to her 20 years of service with Wells Fargo Advisors. She was a 1974 graduate of Madison High School, a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City and the Juanita Rebekah Lodge #477 in Granite City. She had a special love of music and enjoyed singing with the Master's Voice Choir in Granite City and enjoyed her service with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts throughout the years. She also enjoyed her days of line dancing
and bowling.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Mary Clark of Godfrey; a daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Dan Glon of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jack Glon, Izabel Gernigin-Miller, Katie Clark, Sam Clark, Mia Clark and Josie Clark; a sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and Jerry Respondek; a sister-in-law, Sharon Fedora; five nephews; Steven Fedora, Jerry L. Respondek, Roger Respondek, Lester Respondek, Jay Respondek; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kelly Jo Clark and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Samuel and Katie Clark.
In celebration of her life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A public mobile memorial service will be held at Irwin Chapel on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:30am until 12:30pm. A private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. The Clark family requests that all in attendance adhere to the social distancing and facial covering precautions. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
