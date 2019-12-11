|
|
Christian R. Peter Christian R. "Chris" Peter, 87 years of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. He was born June 22, 1932, in Belleville, IL. Chris was a member Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL. Chris retired from Southwestern Bell as an electrical engineer. Chris earned his Bachelors degree after attending 15 years of night school while working full time. Chris served in the United States Navy as a diesel mechanic aboard the USS Clamagore during the Korean War. He was a member of Post #7980 Millstadt, IL. where he was past commander and enjoyed working the fish fries. He was also past commander of District 14. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Peter, nee Blick, whom he married May 18, 1957, his daughter, Christi LaBruzzo, his son, Curt (Tracy) Peter, he is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan), Jackie, Erin and Emily, and 1 great grandson, Elijah, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Leola, nee Mueller, Peter, his sister, Helen Schmisseur and his brother, Thomas Peter; his grandson, Evan. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church Millstadt, IL. or Post #7980 Millstadt, IL. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-8pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. There will be a service at 7pm on Wednesday evening. Service: Life Celebration Services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10am at Leesman Funeral Home with Pastor Peter Ill, officiating. At Chris' request he will be cremated after the service and inurnment will take place in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, IL. at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019