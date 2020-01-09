Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
More Obituaries for Christina Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Little

Christina Little Obituary
Christina Little Christina "Tina" Marilyn Little, nee Hill, 69, of Belleville, IL, born May 2, 1950, in Hitchin, England, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Tina retired after 37 years of civil service. She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, and gardening. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with family, and especially loved to play games with her grandkids. Tina was blessed with a beautiful heart and a kind soul. She was selfless beyond measure, always putting others before herself. She was loved deeply and will be missed greatly by all who were lucky to know her. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur "Sonny" Hill; and a brother, Steven G. Hill. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Bobbie Little, whom she married on December 9, 1967; her mother, Mavis, nee Parrish, Hill of Hitchin, England; her children, Tracey (fiancé, Todd Long) Schutzenhofer, Mark (Jaime) Little, and Nicola (Jon) Adams; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, and Adam Schutzenhofer, Tanner and Trenten Little, and Madison and Paylor Adams; a brother, John Hill; two sisters, Patricia (Peter) Dix and Paula Stevens; a sister-in-law, Lynn Hill; and many nieces and nephews, beloved family and cherished friends. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Hal Santos officiating. According to Tina's wishes, cremation will follow the services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020
