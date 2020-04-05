|
Christina Webster Christina Webster, nee Cory, 67, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, December 1, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Chris graduate from Holy Rosary grade school and St. Theresa's High School. She found great joy in her artistic ability, constantly making hand painted gifts for everyone, supplying the ornaments for Santa at the annual Verdu Christmas party or custom yard decorations for every holiday. Her talent was spread in every artistic medium ceramic, clay, wood and glass. For many years Chris could be found every weekend at Lake Camp-A-Lot campgrounds in Percy, Illinois. She planned and organized their annual Fall Festival and Turtle Races. She enjoyed her many friends that became her Campground family. Above all else Chris was a loving mother she had tremendous pride in her children, enjoyed every minute she had with all of her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Her generous spirit was shared by family, friends and strangers. Chris had a huge heart that opened up for numerous pets throughout her life. She always had an abundance of fur-friends to surround her. Her private, quiet and kind spirit, that she inherited from her dad, will always be remembered. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Amanda Webster; infant sons, Jesse Lee Webster and Cory David Webster; parents, Charles H. and Elena, nee Verdu, Cory. Surviving are her children, Amber Petroshus, Joshua Webster, and Ella Kuhls; sister, Charlene (Patrick) Brennan; grandchildren, Tristian (fiancée Alyssa), Kaleb, Gaje, Mercy, Shy, Elena, Blaze, Jadon, Jessi, Charlie, Emma, Kaylee, Oliver, Henry; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Brodi, Aria, Chevy; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com . The family humbly requests that memorials be given to the Christina A. Webster Trust to help offset expenses. Funeral: Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020