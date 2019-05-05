Resources More Obituaries for Christine Boskamp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christine Boskamp

Obituary Flowers Christine Boskamp Christine Marie Boskamp, nee Connelly, 62, of Belleville, IL, born August 10, 1956, in St. Louis, MO, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Boskamp worked for Illinois American Water Company. Christine was a devoted mother who always put others before herself. She cared for her mother-in-law, Grace Boskamp, for years before her passing. Christine always expressed that her sole purpose in life was her children. The amazing mother of two never missed a single game and was the biggest supporter of her children's athletic endeavors. She was also an avid lover of the game of golf and animals. Christine braved her illness and suffering for many years, yet her faith in God never wavered. She was also a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret, nee Morr, Connelly; and one brother, Robert Connelly. Surviving are her husband, Mark Boskamp, whom she married in 1983; two daughters, Jennifer Boskamp of Millstadt, IL, and Nicole (Adam) Hill of Freeburg, IL; one brother, Raymond Connelly; one sister, Mary Busby-Simpson (Ron Simpson) of Lake St. Louis, MO; one sister-in-law, Kathy (Mike) Wenzel of Belleville, IL; one brother-in-law, Greg Boskamp of Belleville, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL



