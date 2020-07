Or Copy this URL to Share

ENGLAND - Christine Marie England, age 62, of Holiday Shores, IL, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.



