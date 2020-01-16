Home

Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
Christine Firestine Obituary
Christine Firestine Christine "Chrissy" Firestine, 59, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 26, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Hospital. She was retired from Shop-N-Save in Cahokia, IL and was a member of the UFCW Local 655 in Ballwin, MO. Chrissy was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Firestine, nee Hodges; her father, Archie Firestine; a brother, Richard "Ricky" Firestine; her grandparents; four uncles; and four aunts. Surviving are her two brothers, Pete Firestine of Columbia, IL and Joseph Firestine of Cahokia, IL; two nephews, Mark (Kayla) and Jojo Firestine; four nieces, Brandy, Farrah (Christopher), Katie (Evinn), and Meagan; two great nephews, Oliver and Ashton; three great nieces, Baylee, Nyla, and Malia; two uncles, Glen Hodges and Charlie Firestine; and an aunt, Sandy Clark. She was also a dear sister-in-law, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the . Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. In following Chrissy's wishes her body was to be cremated.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
