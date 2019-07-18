Christine Hausmann Christine Mary Hausmann, nee Yarber, 59, of Smithton, IL, born September 27, 1959, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Hausmann spent most of her nursing career at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Yarber Sr.; and one brother, Lawrence Yarber Jr. Surviving are her loving husband of 37 years, Ron Hausmann, whom she married on July 31, 1981; three children, Daniel (Lisa) Hausmann, Andrew (Gina) Hausmann and Lisa (Nick) Statuto; four grandchildren, Ireland, Declan, Brody and Easton Hausmann; her mother, Nancy, nee Raeber, Yarber; four brothers, Matt (Kathy) Yarber, Mike (Ann) Yarber, John Yarber, and Greg Yarber; four sisters, Teresa (Tom) Case, Kathy (Ron) Lynn, Bobbie (Marty) Baldwin, and Mary Zaiter; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Yarber; and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Family and close friends are invited to visit the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Fr. Stanley Konieczny officiating. Christine donated her remains to science. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019