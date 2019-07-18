Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Smithton, IL 62285
(618) 235-2853
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Smithton, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Smithton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Hausmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hausmann


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Hausmann Obituary
Christine Hausmann Christine Mary Hausmann, nee Yarber, 59, of Smithton, IL, born September 27, 1959, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Hausmann spent most of her nursing career at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Yarber Sr.; and one brother, Lawrence Yarber Jr. Surviving are her loving husband of 37 years, Ron Hausmann, whom she married on July 31, 1981; three children, Daniel (Lisa) Hausmann, Andrew (Gina) Hausmann and Lisa (Nick) Statuto; four grandchildren, Ireland, Declan, Brody and Easton Hausmann; her mother, Nancy, nee Raeber, Yarber; four brothers, Matt (Kathy) Yarber, Mike (Ann) Yarber, John Yarber, and Greg Yarber; four sisters, Teresa (Tom) Case, Kathy (Ron) Lynn, Bobbie (Marty) Baldwin, and Mary Zaiter; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Yarber; and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Family and close friends are invited to visit the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Fr. Stanley Konieczny officiating. Christine donated her remains to science. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now