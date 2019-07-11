Home

Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Christine Hearty Christine Hearty (nee Givens), 70, of Dupo, IL passed away at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mayme Givens; her husband, David Lee Hearty; and her sister, Jeanette (the late Bill) Acup. Christine is survived by her children, David Lee Hearty II of Belleville, Jimmy Lee (Tonya) Hearty of Waterloo, and Teresa Ann (Gregory) Little of Aviston; grandchildren, Jacob Hearty, Samantha (Bradley) Chinn, Brennen Little, Bryant Little, and Colton David Hearty; great grandson, Hunter Chinn; brothers, Mitchell (Winnie) Givens and Ronnie (Virginia) Givens; and sister, Francis (Alton) Gardner. Christine was a strong and independent lady. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her grandkids and her great grandson. She also loved her dog, Elizabeth, dearly. Christine also liked watching scary movies and action packed films featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Her warm heart and spunky spirit will be missed but never forgotten. The family is at peace knowing she is reunited with her love David. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville. Guests will meet at Valhalla Funeral Home at 10:45 to gather in procession for the committal service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 11, 2019
