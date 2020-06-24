Christine Johnson
JOHNSON- Christine L. Johnson, nee Peterson, 71, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, September 24, 1948 in Bellingham, WA, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Visitation from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Allen Watson officiating.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
