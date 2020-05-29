Christine Quick Christine Kay Quick nee Hendricks, 70, of Belleville, IL (formerly Calvert City, KY) passed away on May 21, 2020 following a long battle with cancer and severe neuropathy. Chris was a retired cosmetologist and executive assistant. Her smile was contagious and her attitude was always positive no matter what battle she was facing. She loved the snow, her garden gnomes, and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Quick, and her mother, Virginia Hendricks nee Tribout. She is survived by her father, Eugene Hendricks of Belleville, her brother Paul (DeDe) Hendricks of Belleville, her daughter Julie (Paul) Bateman of Chicago, one grandson, Ivan, many brother and sister-in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy or a charity of the donor's choice. Chris did not want a funeral. Instead, her ashes will be scattered across Alaska in the snow where she always wanted to be. The family has entrusted Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home with arrangements. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2020.