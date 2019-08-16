|
|
Christine Richmond Christine T. Richmond, 65 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on August 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O Fallon, IL. She was born December 24, 1953, in St. Louis, MO. She was married to Shelley Tibbs Moore, who survives her. They were married on November 12, 1974, in Cahokia, IL. She was a member of the Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis. Chris was a homemaker, a loving wife and mother. Also surviving are her daughters, Angela (Chuck) Musgrave, and Michelle (Adrian Moore) Richmond; her mother, Mary Sitzes; her brother, Ricky Sitzes; 3 grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, David Sitzes and sister, Debbie Lindorfer. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to , #5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL, 62062. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Graveside service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:15 am at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Funeral procession will leave Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, IL at 9:50 am. Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019