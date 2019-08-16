Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Richmond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Richmond Obituary
Christine Richmond Christine T. Richmond, 65 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on August 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O Fallon, IL. She was born December 24, 1953, in St. Louis, MO. She was married to Shelley Tibbs Moore, who survives her. They were married on November 12, 1974, in Cahokia, IL. She was a member of the Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis. Chris was a homemaker, a loving wife and mother. Also surviving are her daughters, Angela (Chuck) Musgrave, and Michelle (Adrian Moore) Richmond; her mother, Mary Sitzes; her brother, Ricky Sitzes; 3 grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, David Sitzes and sister, Debbie Lindorfer. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to , #5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL, 62062. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Graveside service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:15 am at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Funeral procession will leave Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, IL at 9:50 am. Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now