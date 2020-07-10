Christine Schobert Christine Marie Schobert, 40, of Swansea, Illinois went to be with her Lord and Savior at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th Surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Belleville Illinois on November 13th, 1979. Christine is survived by her parents, David and Patricia Schobert, her brother Tim (Lori) Shobert, and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Christine is remembered fondly by her blessed and proud parents. She was a devoted dog owner and is survived by Baxter. She enjoyed playing pool, arts and crafts, classic cars, movies, and music. Christy was a wonderful and caring person. She is loved very much by her family, and they will greatly miss her. Though they part now, comfort may be found in the reassurance that they will meet again. A special thank you is extended from the family to Monsignor William McGhee, for his time spent with Christy and her family. Memorials in Christine's honor may be made to Heartland Hospice, and a special thank you from the family is extended to their staff. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/valhalla-gaerdner-holten
Service: Private family visitation and funeral will be held at Valhalla-Gardens and burial will follow.