Christopher Durham

DURHAM - Christopher "Chris" Durham, 61, of Collinsville, IL, passed away August 22, 2020. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation 10am -12pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be at a later date at Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required. Arrangements by Barry Wilson Funeral Home



