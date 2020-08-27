Christopher Durham Christopher "Chris" Durham, 61, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 2:50pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 2, 1959, in Highland, IL; the son of the late Rolla and Mary (Lukachik) Durham, Jr. He married the former Lisa Schultze on October 6, 1993, in Collinsville, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Jacob Durham of Collinsville, a brother: Rolla "Skip" Durham, III of Richmond, VA, two nephews and their wives: Timothy and Valeriya Durham, Andrew and Jessica Durham, a great niece: Catherine Jade Durham, a great nephew: Riley Cole Durham, his mother-in-law: Mary Lou Schultze of Collinsville, his sisters in law: Belinda Schultze of Collinsville, Laura Schultze of Pocahontas, IL, and many other extended family and friends. Chris began his musical career at the age of 4 years old. Under the direction of Professor John Kendall, he was in the first Suzuki class for violin in the United States at S.I.U. Edwardsville. He went on to play in the St. Louis Youth Orchestra and the Muny for nine seasons. Chris studied violin at the Cleveland Institute of Music and won a position in the Columbus Symphony Orchestra where he performed from 1979-1991. While playing in Columbus, he developed an interest in helping professional musicians improve their working lives. He was a founding officer of the Regional Orchestra Players' Association (ROPA) in 1984, a nationwide rank-and-file musicians' organization which continues to serve professional symphony musicians throughout the United States. He was elected Secretary-Treasurer of Local 2-197 of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) in St. Louis, where he served from 1991-1994. In 1989, Chris began working for the AFM (international union) as a Negotiator in its Symphonic Services Division, serving as the Division's Director from 2009-2011. A highly skilled union negotiator, he continued his work as Chief Negotiator until his death. Chris was a tireless advocate for professional symphony musicians for over 30 years. He was appreciated and admired by professional symphony musicians nationwide and will be deeply missed by all musicians whom he served over his lifetime. Chris loved good food, cooking, and made sure no one left his home hungry. He inherited his love for gardening and raising livestock from his father. Over the years he enjoyed raising goats, cattle, sheep, horses, and chickens. He was also an avid volunteer at Willoughby Farm where he raised chickens and guineas to enhance the education of the community. Chris and Lisa spent their honeymoon in the great state of Maine and were blessed to return nearly every year during their marriage. Chris was a giving friend and neighbor, a loving husband and father, and will be deeply missed by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Donna Lea Durham, his father-in-law: Carl W. Schultze, and a sister-in-law: Andrea Durham. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Willoughby Farms and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
Visitation: In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 10am until time of memorial services at 12pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Pastor Kyle Wright will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required.