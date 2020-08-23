1/1
Christopher G. Boucher
1960 - 2020
Christopher Boucher Christopher G. Boucher, 60, of Smithton, IL, born March 18, 1960, in East St. Louis, IL, died peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020, at Evelyn's House of Creve Coeur, MO. Chris was the owner and operator of his own Pepperidge Farm Distributorship for many years before his retirement earlier this year. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL and a member of the Smithton Athletic Association. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and volleyball player, playing in clubs for many years. Above all else, Chris was a family man, who had a special place in his heart for time spent with his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Joseph and Margaret A., nee Schaefer, Boucher Jr; a sister, Deborah Mispagel; a nephew, Joseph Mispagel; and his former wife and mother of his children, Michele Boucher. Surviving are his children, Katelyn (Dan Malato) Boucher of Chicago, IL, Madeline (fiancé Trevor Gruenewald) Boucher of New Athens, IL, Jack Boucher of Smithton, IL, and Nicholas Boucher of Smithton, IL; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Grace Gruenewald, with two more grandchildren on the way; a brother, James Joseph (Shannon) Boucher III; two sisters, Mary Lynn (John) Kniker, and Brigid (John) Tiernan; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evelyn's House Hospice House, Creve Coeur, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. A socially distant celebration of Chris' life is being planned for a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
