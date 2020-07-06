Christopher Junge Christopher John Junge, age 37, of O'Fallon, died at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Chris was born August 2, 1982 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, Illinois to John and Christine Junge. He attended O'Fallon schools, graduating from OTHS in 2000. Chris went on to attend Western Illinois University, where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Information Technology. It took him a few years longer than most to earn them, but his dad will say that's only because he was having too much fun living the college life. Chris was a talented computer specialist and was responsible for creating and maintaining IT programs at various businesses in the area. He most enjoyed building servers and working with dear friends at Connectria, then walking down the street to Busch Stadium to watch the Cardinals dominate the Cubs. The more meaningful things in Chris' life were centered on spending time with the people who loved him, especially his boys. His son, Wyatt, and his step-son Evan, whom he loved and raised as his own, were the focus of Chris's energy and time. He was happiest with his boys, took them fishing often, and eagerly watched their soccer games, basketball games, and guitar and drum lessons. He had the loudest, laugh-y cheer of all the parents in the crowd when the boys scored a goal. If you've ever seen Chris excited, then you're hearing his outrageous laugh right now. There's no doubt that Chris's laugh was contagious and unforgettable. Wyatt gained his love of basketball from his dad, and the two could recite the best players of every team throughout basketball history like champs. Wyatt proudly displays a Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James poster in his room that his dad surprised him with for doing well in school. Chris and Wyatt shared a love for bobble heads, which Chris purchased for Wyatt on special occasions. You'll find Wyatt's favorite, Reaper, displayed at Chris's memorial visitation. Chris was a scary-movie connoisseur, an avid Cardinals and Blues fan, and spent countless hours playing on the floor with the boys, pretending to be Batman and Superman. If Wyatt could spend one more day with his dad, this is what he would choose to do. Chris had his Batman voice down pat and we hope he always knew that he was Evan and Wyatt's real life superhero. Chris loved to play video games with his children and friends who are scattered throughout the United States. Every Friday night you could catch Chris having a 'boys only' sleepover in the basement, frat house style. These precious times hold Evan's favorite memories with him. Wyatt's last great memory of his dad was playing Fortnite online with him, a game that Chris hated, but loved to play with his pride and joy. He had strong convictions about the ideals he was passionate about and probably should have been a lawyer because he had a quick and witty counter argument for everything. His love for rap music became hilarious when the boys learned all the lyrics to Run-D.M.C.'s 'It's Tricky'. There is no doubt that Chris loved his family and friends. But above all, he loved his weird looking and overly bark-y dachshund, Skeeter, who annoyed everyone on the planet except for Chris. Please say a small prayer for this little dog, as he's surely missing his best friend today. There was so much good in Chris; he was friendly and fun, always the life of the party, had a heart of gold, and gave the best cuddles to the boys when they were sick, sorry Mom. He will be painfully missed. Chris battled through some tough struggles in his life and fought bravely for as long as he could. In the words of Jack Burton from Chris's favorite movie, Big Trouble in Little China, "I'm a reasonable guy, but I've just experienced some very unreasonable things." He was preceded in death by his mother Christine, who died in 1989. Surviving are his father John P. Junge, of O'Fallon; his brother William Junge of Lebanon; his son Wyatt Christopher Junge, and step-son Evan Jay Willhite; his grandmother Opal Rehmer; his former wife and dear friend Andrea Junge, and their crazy dog Skeeter. Memorial donations are suggested to a benefit fund for his children; donations will be accepted at the funeral home. The family encourages you to share a memory or your favorite story about Chris at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: A memorial visitation will be held from 5 8 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. (Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is expected. Building capacity is 50 at a time.) Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.