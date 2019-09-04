Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Monreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Monreal

Send Flowers
Christopher Monreal Obituary
MONREAL - Christopher Monreal, 59, of Lebanon, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, IL. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL, with Monsignor Marvin Volk officiating. A private cremation will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.