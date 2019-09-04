|
MONREAL - Christopher Monreal, 59, of Lebanon, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, IL. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL, with Monsignor Marvin Volk officiating. A private cremation will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019