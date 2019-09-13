|
Christopher Neeley Christopher J. Neeley, 48, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, March 28, 1971, in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Christopher was disabled as a result of a motorcycle accident in 1989 but made the best out of life. He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents, aunts and uncles. Surviving are his father, John P. Neeley of Belleville, IL; mother, Linda M. Neeley of Belleville, IL; brother, John P. Neeley Jr. of Belleville, IL; nephew, Nicholas Neeley, of Belleville, IL; dear friend, Tommy Lee and many cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019