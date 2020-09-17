Christopher Thompson Christopher "Chris" M. Thompson, 33, of Dupo, Illinois, born December 17, 1986 in Chesterfield, Missouri, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence. Chris was employed by Bouse Properties in Belleville, IL. He enjoyed all sports, especially football and baseball and he loved to go fishing. He was an avid fantasy football fan. However, most of all he loved to spend time with his two children. He was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Troye Thompson; his grandparents, Arch and Bonnie Thompson and Troye and Shirley Camden; four uncles, Steven and Troye Dale Camden, Wayne Aldridge, and Brandt Benlien and two aunts, Mary Aldridge and Gail Haley. Surviving are his fiancee, Mary Sommers; his children, Christopher, Jr. and Kennedie; his parents, Joe Pat and Valerie, nee Camden, Thompson; two sisters, Heather and Bailey Thompson; and two nieces, Anna and Charley. He was also a dear nephew, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Service: Funeral procession to leave at 9:40 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, from Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Father Osang Idagbo and Father Linus Umoren officiating. COVID restrictions will be followed with masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.