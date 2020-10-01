Christy Thompson Christy Marie, nee Gisher, Thompson, 45 years of Dupo, IL formerly of Troy, IL, passed away on September 22, 2020 at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. She was born August 25, 1975, in Belleville, IL. She is survived by her father, Ronald (Mary) Gisher, her mother, Tina M. Brown, her daughter, Payten (Ashton) Michaels, her son, Dakota "Cody" Walsh, her brother Ryan Corbin, her grandfather Walter "Bud" Gisher, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Mary K. Smith, her grandmother, Lola Gisher, her brother, Scott Corbin, and her uncle, James Meyer. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donors choice
. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo. Visitation: will be held on October 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Leesman Funeral Home Dupo, IL