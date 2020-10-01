1/1
Christy Thompson
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christy Thompson Christy Marie, nee Gisher, Thompson, 45 years of Dupo, IL formerly of Troy, IL, passed away on September 22, 2020 at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. She was born August 25, 1975, in Belleville, IL. She is survived by her father, Ronald (Mary) Gisher, her mother, Tina M. Brown, her daughter, Payten (Ashton) Michaels, her son, Dakota "Cody" Walsh, her brother Ryan Corbin, her grandfather Walter "Bud" Gisher, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Mary K. Smith, her grandmother, Lola Gisher, her brother, Scott Corbin, and her uncle, James Meyer. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donors choice. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo. Visitation: will be held on October 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Leesman Funeral Home Dupo, IL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Leesman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved