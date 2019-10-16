|
SCHLARMAN - Chuck Schlarman, 72, of Breese passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Breese. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Dominic /St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9-10:30am at Moss Funeral Home in Breese
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019