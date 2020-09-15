Cindy Ornburn Cindy Ornburn, 68 of Priceville, AL passed away September 9, 2020. She was born July 5, 1952 in Illinois to Charles Fickinger and Jean May Hangsleben Fickinger, She passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence. She was a Member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Decatur, AL. Preceded in death by her parents. Cindy was former owner of Bill Ornburn Auctions Company, LLC. She was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Survivors Includes her Husband Bill Ornburn of Priceville, AL; Two Sons: Aaron (Jamie) of Florence, KY; Chris (Laura) Murry of Evansville, IL; One Daughter: Amber (Brian) Sparkman of Hartselle, AL; Eight Grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the Brain Tumor Foundation or Hospice of the Valley. Visitation: Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:30AM to 1:00PM at the funeral home. Service: Graveside Service for Cindy Ornburn, 68 of Decatur will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00PM At Burningtree Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Mark Sanders officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Peck Funeral Home Hartselle, AL



