1/1
Cindy Ornburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Ornburn Cindy Ornburn, 68 of Priceville, AL passed away September 9, 2020. She was born July 5, 1952 in Illinois to Charles Fickinger and Jean May Hangsleben Fickinger, She passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence. She was a Member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Decatur, AL. Preceded in death by her parents. Cindy was former owner of Bill Ornburn Auctions Company, LLC. She was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Survivors Includes her Husband Bill Ornburn of Priceville, AL; Two Sons: Aaron (Jamie) of Florence, KY; Chris (Laura) Murry of Evansville, IL; One Daughter: Amber (Brian) Sparkman of Hartselle, AL; Eight Grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the Brain Tumor Foundation or Hospice of the Valley. Visitation: Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:30AM to 1:00PM at the funeral home. Service: Graveside Service for Cindy Ornburn, 68 of Decatur will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00PM At Burningtree Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Mark Sanders officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Peck Funeral Home Hartselle, AL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
1600 Highway 31
Hartselle, AL 35640
(256) 773-2541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved