Cindy Stride Cindy Lou Stride, nee Lynch, 65, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, December 16, 1954 in Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Cindy worked as a CNA. She was preceded in death by her son, Nathan Hensley; husband, Ronald Stride; and parents, John and Myrtle, nee Schaedler, Lynch. Surviving are her daughter, Nicole (Aaron) Anna of Red Bud, IL; grandchildren, Jessica Baldwin, Phillip Baldwin, II, Allie Thoele, Nathan Trokey, Dylan Jackson, and Kaitlyn Jackson; sisters, Carol Burtz of Belleville, IL, Linda Sobczak of Belleville, IL, and Cathrine Lynch of Belleville, IL; brothers, Roland (Sharon) Seibert of Belleville, IL, and John Lynch of Belleville, IL and 8 great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to ASPCA Services: Private family celebration of life will be held.