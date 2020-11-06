Clara Bozsa
September 28, 1930 - November 4, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Clara E. Bozsa, nee Buescher, 90, of Swansea, IL, born September 28, 1930, in St. Libory, IL, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL.
Mrs. Bozsa was a member of Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James "Andy" Bozsa, whom she married on September 24, 1952, and who died on December 30, 1995; a daughter, Deborah Bozsa; her parents, Frank and Mary, nee Beelman, Buescher; two brothers, Anthony (Gertrude) Buescher, and Leonard Buescher; and a sister, Leona Buescher.
Surviving are two sons, James A. II (Debra) Bozsa of Belleville, IL, and Kenneth C. (Wanda) Bozsa of Smithton, IL; four grandchildren, James (April) Bozsa, Angela (Ryan) Weis, Charles Bozsa, and Jacqueline Bozsa; three great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Andrew Bozsa, and Mae Weis; one-great-grandchild on the way; a son-in-law, Charles Mecum of Collinsville, IL; a sister-in-law, Frances Buescher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Freeburg Care Center and to Hospice of Southern Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of masses, or to SLOCA (St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness) in memory of Clara's daughter, Deborah Bozsa. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.