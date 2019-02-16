Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara C. Bailey


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara C. Bailey Obituary
Clara C. (Smugala) Bailey Clara Bailey, 91, of Belleville, IL, born July 19, 1927, in Posen, IL, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at her daughter's home in Highlandville, MO, surrounded by her family. Clara loved playing cards, going to the casino, and adored her children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wilbert Bailey, whom she married on September 6, 1947, and who died on July 17, 2010; her parents, Joseph and Mary, nee Krus, Smugala; one son, William Bailey; two brothers, Leonard Smugala and Michael Smugala; and one sister; Rose Malawy. She is survived by five children, Bernadine (Michael) Case of Belleville, IL, Robert (Carla) Bailey of Nixa, MO, Carol (Roland) Woesthaus of Belleville, IL, Brenda (John) Autrey of Highlandville, MO, and Michael (Leslie) Bailey of Beaufort, MO; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marie Malawy , Helen Romeo and Marcella Smugala. Memorials may be made to , Memphis, TN. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. James Blazine officiating. Burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Posen, IL. Arrangements by
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now