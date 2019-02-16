Clara C. (Smugala) Bailey Clara Bailey, 91, of Belleville, IL, born July 19, 1927, in Posen, IL, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at her daughter's home in Highlandville, MO, surrounded by her family. Clara loved playing cards, going to the casino, and adored her children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wilbert Bailey, whom she married on September 6, 1947, and who died on July 17, 2010; her parents, Joseph and Mary, nee Krus, Smugala; one son, William Bailey; two brothers, Leonard Smugala and Michael Smugala; and one sister; Rose Malawy. She is survived by five children, Bernadine (Michael) Case of Belleville, IL, Robert (Carla) Bailey of Nixa, MO, Carol (Roland) Woesthaus of Belleville, IL, Brenda (John) Autrey of Highlandville, MO, and Michael (Leslie) Bailey of Beaufort, MO; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marie Malawy , Helen Romeo and Marcella Smugala. Memorials may be made to , Memphis, TN. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. James Blazine officiating. Burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Posen, IL. Arrangements by



