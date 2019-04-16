Clara Leona Holcomb Clara Leona Holcomb, 91, of Fairview Heights, IL, born, July 31, 1927, in Saint Louis, MO, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, April 13, 2019. Clara was a jewel to all who knew and loved her. She married Robert Holcomb, and this union brought 5 children: Mary, Janice, Robert, Carol, and Charlie, and 22 years of beautiful memories. She worked as a preschool teacher for over 25 years until her retirement. Clara was a gifted seamstress, most of her life. She even made clothing for her children and grandchildren throughout the years. She also loved to knit and embroidering. She was an awesome cook as well; family and friends often make mention of her infamous cheesecake. Her most precious moments were those spent with her family and loved ones. She was a loving mother, grandma, great grandma, aunt, and friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Holcomb, her parents: Julius and Grace (nee Butler) Klemme, her siblings: John Klemme, Mary Grace Tipton, Julius Klemme, and Harvey Klemme. Surviving are her loving children: Mary Holcomb, of Fairview Heights, IL, Janice (Frank Gregory) Holcomb, of Tilden, IL, Robert Holcomb, of Gilbertsville, KY, Carol (Paul) Parker, of Tilden, IL, and Charles (Donna) Holcomb, of Collinsville, IL, her grandchildren: Charlotte (Jacob), Andrew (Mary Ann), Katie (Dan), Robbie, Carrie, Matthew (Amber), Amanda, Lindsey (Ryan), and Rebecca (Mark), 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren on the way, nephew, Michael Klemme, and a number of dear relatives and friends. Those wishing to make charitable contributions in Clara's name may donate to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School and/or Family Hospice. Additional memories and condolences may be made at www.lakeviewfuenralhm.com Visitation: Family and friends may visit from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, located at 5000 N Illinois Street Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Funeral: All services will be held the following day at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 304 South St, Collinsville IL 62234. Interment will take place after at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.



