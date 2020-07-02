1/1
Clara Simpson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Simpson Clara Vivian Simpson, 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio, but longtime resident of Fairview Heights, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 19th, 2020. Clara was born March 26, 1940 in DuQuoin, Illinois to Frank and Lucille (Morgenthaler) Lows. After attending Southern Illinois University, Clara went on to teach English for 32 years with a majority of her years at O'Fallon High School until she retired in June of 1994. During her career she also earned a Master's degree from Southern Illinois. Clara and Howard enjoyed their life on the lake and opened up their home to many people along the way. They always made you feel as if you were on vacation. Clara's hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, walking and watching Cardinal games with Howard. She also enjoyed spending many summers in Colorado and traveling to visit her grandkids throughout the year. Clara was a very involved member at Westview Baptist Church along with belonging to many groups: Red Hat Society, Belleville Literary Club, Society and the Has Beens. Above all else, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, from the countless hours spent driving and watching Jennifer play tennis to supporting Chris at WestPoint and through his Army career. Her grandkids remember her love of Gymboree, reading books, mandatory swim lessons with Ms. Gayle and the many hours of marbles and monopoly. Clara was selfless, kind and a friend to all. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, sister Freda Hummel and brother Raymond Lows. Clara is survived by husband of 58 years, Howard Simpson; siblings sister Bonnie (Keith) Livesay, of Salem, Illinois, brother Richard (Rita) Lows, of Comanche, Texas; children daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Mogge of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois and son, Christopher (Molly) Simpson, of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Keely Mogge (18), Conner Mogge (16), Delaney Mogge (13), Madeline Simpson (18), Nicholas Simpson (14) and Finian Simpson(11); and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church Vacation Bible School or the Alzheimer's Association Visitation: Visitation will be Friday, July 3rd, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved