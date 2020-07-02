Clara Simpson Clara Vivian Simpson, 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio, but longtime resident of Fairview Heights, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 19th, 2020. Clara was born March 26, 1940 in DuQuoin, Illinois to Frank and Lucille (Morgenthaler) Lows. After attending Southern Illinois University, Clara went on to teach English for 32 years with a majority of her years at O'Fallon High School until she retired in June of 1994. During her career she also earned a Master's degree from Southern Illinois. Clara and Howard enjoyed their life on the lake and opened up their home to many people along the way. They always made you feel as if you were on vacation. Clara's hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, walking and watching Cardinal games with Howard. She also enjoyed spending many summers in Colorado and traveling to visit her grandkids throughout the year. Clara was a very involved member at Westview Baptist Church along with belonging to many groups: Red Hat Society, Belleville Literary Club, Society and the Has Beens. Above all else, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, from the countless hours spent driving and watching Jennifer play tennis to supporting Chris at WestPoint and through his Army career. Her grandkids remember her love of Gymboree, reading books, mandatory swim lessons with Ms. Gayle and the many hours of marbles and monopoly. Clara was selfless, kind and a friend to all. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, sister Freda Hummel and brother Raymond Lows. Clara is survived by husband of 58 years, Howard Simpson; siblings sister Bonnie (Keith) Livesay, of Salem, Illinois, brother Richard (Rita) Lows, of Comanche, Texas; children daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Mogge of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois and son, Christopher (Molly) Simpson, of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Keely Mogge (18), Conner Mogge (16), Delaney Mogge (13), Madeline Simpson (18), Nicholas Simpson (14) and Finian Simpson(11); and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church Vacation Bible School or the Alzheimer's Association
Visitation: Visitation will be Friday, July 3rd, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.