Clare Ann Bohannon Clare Bohannon, nee Pennell, 69, of Belleville, IL, born August 6, 1949, in Alton, IL, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Clare was a foreign language teacher at Jerseyville Community High School before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin, M.D. and Jane, PhD., nee O'Connell, Pennell; and two brothers, Thomas Pennell and David Pennell. She is survived by three sisters, Julia Pennell, Therese Alcorn, and Marilee Heinz; and a brother, Stephen Pennell. Memorials may be made to the or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Reverend Doug Stewart officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019