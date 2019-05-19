Clarence Bergkoetter Clarence "Butch" Bergkoetter, 72, of Belleville, IL born April 16, 1946 in rural Venedy, IL died April 12, 2019 at his residence. He was retired from Wiegmann-Hubble in Freeburg after 46 years of employment, a member of the St. Liborius Catholic Church and a U.S. Army veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard, Jr. and Catherine, nee Stein, Bergkoetter and five siblings, Gerry Braneky, Gilbert Bergkoetter, Mary Tainter, Gene Bergkoetter and Henry in infancy. Surviving are a brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to the St. Liborius Cemetery Fund or . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will from 9 to 10 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at the St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday, May 24, 2019 with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. There will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary