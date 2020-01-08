Home

Clarence Hall Obituary
HALL- Clarence "Larry" Hall Jr., 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois and formerly of St. Louis, Missouri passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019. In celebration of his life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Military rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
