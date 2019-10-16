Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarence Hess


1927 - 2019
Clarence Hess Obituary
Clarence Hess Clarence R. Hess, 92, of Belleville, IL, born January 9, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Hess worked as a brewer for Stag Brewery until his retirement. He was a merchant Marine during World War II. Mr. Hess loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel M., nee Wegner, Hess, whom he married on May 22, 1948 and who died on October 5, 2007; and his parents, Neil and Flora, nee Hertel, Hess. Surviving are four sons, David L. (Eileen) Hess, Thomas M. Hess, John P. Hess and Andrew J. Hess; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Grace Brashier. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
