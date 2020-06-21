Clarence Hilborn Jr.
HILBORN - Clarence "Dugie" Hilborn Jr., 73, of Carlyle, IL, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Dugie was born on November 13, 1946 in Indiana. Visitation will be Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Zieren Funeral Home. (please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and family politely asks to refrain from hugs and handshakes). Graveside services for Mr. Hilborn will be Monday June 22, at 9:00 A.M. at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dugie are suggested to HSHS Hospice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO BOX 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.

