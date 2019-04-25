Clarence Horstmann Clarence B. "Clem" Horstmann, age 98, of Beckemeyer, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at Villa Catherine in Carlyle. He was born October 19, 1920 in Damiansville, a son of the late Henry and Helen, nee Olliges, Horstmann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Helen, nee Trame, Horstmann whom he married May 15, 1946 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and she died April 27, 1999; son, Kenneth Horstmann; siblings, Loretta Heimann and husband Joe, Nora Heimann and husband Louis, Irene Horstmann, Elmer Horstmann and wife Virginia, and Leander Horstmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Margaret, nee Budde, Trame; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alphonse and Viola Trame, Edwin Trame, Henry Trame, Agnes and Joe Huelsmann, and Leona and Edward Wiegmann. Surviving are his children, Jerry (Bev) Horstmann of Maryville, Karen (Dan) Beckemeyer of Beckemeyer, Jan (Ben) Gonzalez of Beckemeyer, and Diane (Dave) Grapperhaus of Breese; daughter-in-law, Sandy Horstmann of Maryville; grandchildren, Shelley (Tim) Hess, Craig (Angie) Horstmann, Lesley (Gabe) Wise, Sara (Chris) Boien, Jill (Jay) Warren, Laura (Scott) McNaughton, Kyle (Amanda) Horstmann, Mike Beckemeyer, Matt (Colleen) Gonzalez, Jeff Grapperhaus, Lisa (Ryan) Fuhler, and Jeana (Mike) Abrams; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Florence Horstmann of Damiansville, Loretta Trame of Breese, and Lucille Trame of Beckemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Clem was a United States Navy Seabees Veteran serving during WWII, was the former owner/operator of Bartelso Lumber, and later retired from Fischer Lumber in East Alton. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer, Charter member, past Commander and past Drill Team member of the Beckemeyer Legion Post 1227, and a former member of the Beckemeyer Fire Department. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Beckemeyer. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Beckemeyer. Visitation: Will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Beckemeyer.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019