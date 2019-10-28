|
Clarence Jackson Clarence L. Jackson, 95, of Caseyville, Illinois, born June 25, 1924 in Wolf Lake, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Troy, Illinois. Clarence proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a past member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, Illinois. He was a farmer and loved to dig in the dirt and work on his tractors and trucks. He was an avid reader and enjoyed poetry and The Wall Street Journal. He also enjoyed watching and listening to marching bands. He could spend hours watching the History Channel, especially the show, American Pickers. He was a kind, good-hearted, loving man who will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jackson, nee Holder; his parents, Burl and Minnie, nee Parmley, Jackson; his grandson, Ricky Jackson; a daughter-in-law, Fleta Jackson; his 5 brothers, and 2 sisters. Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Thomas Jackson, Carol Myers, Constance Jackson, and Cathy (Drei) Michaels; his grandchildren, Randy Jackson, Jeannine Reiff, Dan Myers, Charles McReaken, Cassandra Perez, Ashley Sparks and Amanda Cox; his 11 great grandchildren; his brother, Gene Jackson; sisters, Maude Skelton, Janell Crowe, Carol Cashion, and Jane Sheets; his former employer and dear friend, Kim Schwartz and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Aspen Creek Care Center in Troy, Illinois for their care and compassion. Memorials are appreciated to Family Hospice or the donor's choice. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 11 to 1 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 28, 2019