Clarence Shelley Clarence R. Shelley, age 84, of Linn, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Clarence was born October 16, 1935, in Morrison, a son to the late William Shelley, Sr. and Marie (Vehlewald) Shelley. Clarence was a 1956 graduate of Chamois High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage on June 20, 1959, to Marjorie Breunig at Assumption Catholic Church in Morrison. She survives of the home. Clarence was employed by the Army Aviation Systems Command in St. Louis until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church in Linn, Osage County Country Club, and American Legion Post #5 Clarence enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his spouse of 60 years, Clarence is survived by: three sons, Kevin Shelley and his wife Jennifer of Springfield, IL, Alan Shelley and his wife Jorie of Fairview Heights, IL, and Bruce Shelley and his husband Bryan Jones of Fairview Heights, IL; two daughters, Cynthia Manley and her husband Tim of Swansea, IL and Debra Castiller and her husband Chris of Bellville, IL; one brother, Kenneth Shelley and his wife Margaret of Linn; two sisters, Marcella Sturdevant and her husband Bobby of San Antonio, TX and Irene Grothoff and her husband Richard of Jefferson City; eleven grandchildren, Nicole Davis, Jessica (Ryan) McCalla, Tyler (Chelsea) Castiller, Ryan (Patsy) Manley, Jordan (Sarah) Castiller, Kristen Shelley, Alexis Manley, Grayson Shelley, Kayla Castiller, Braden Shelley, and Alana Shelley; six great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Shelley; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by two infant twin sons, Keith and Kirk Shelley; one brother, William Shelley, Jr.; two sisters, Velma Huesgen and Ida Stewart; and two brothers-in-law, Charlie Huesgen and Ben Stewart Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. George Catholic Church in Linn. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Merz as the Celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full Military Honors. The general public is welcome to attend the visitation while following social distancing guidelines. Please stay 6 feet apart and avoid close contact. Anyone is welcome and encouraged to wear personal masks or other personal protective equipment while in attendance. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. George Capital Campaign Fund or Central Missouri Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Chapel, Linn, Missouri (897-2214) www.mortonchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store