Clarence Tackett
1940 - 2020
Clarence W. Tackett Clarence W. Tackett, 79, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Clarence was born October 21, 1940 in London, AR. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. Clarence retired at the rank of technical sergeant and received the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service during the Vietnam War from January 1, 1967 to December 15, 1967. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0292 for 46 continuous years. After retiring from the Air Force, Clarence worked in a civil service job for many years. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Dottie Mae (nee Mueller) Tackett and siblings, Carl David Tackett, Earnest Gene Tackett, William C. Tackett, and Mildred Louise Tackett. Clarence is survived by his wife, Mary Tackett (nee Wesbecher) of Shiloh, IL; sons, Robert W. Tackett of Leavenworth, KS, and Charles C. Tackett of Shiloh, IL; brother, Bobby Joe Tackett of St. Charles, MO; granddaughter, Sara (David) McFarland; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Grace McFarland; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society cancer.org and United Cerebral Palsy Center for Disability Services ucp-cds.org. Service: Private Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
