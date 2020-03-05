Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury
Bellevill, IL
Clarence Tritley Obituary
Clarence Tritley Clarence Tritley Jr., 102, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, February 19, 1918 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Clarence worked for the Union Clothing Store in Downtown Belleville and was a real estate agent for ERA. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, IL, Belleville Moose #1221, Monday Golf League at Yorktown, P.S.O.P., and Bel-Air Senior Bowling League. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Tritley; parents, Clarence and Edith, nee Chapman, Tritley, Sr.; sister, Edith Easterly. Surviving are his son, Greg (Balinda) Tritley of Freeburg, IL; and two grandsons, Shaun and Jonathan (Nicole) Tritley. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
