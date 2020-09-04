Clarice E. Holtgrave, age 70 of Maryville, IL, born February 8, 1950 in Duluth, MN, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence. Clarice retired from Sherwood Medical in St. Louis, MO as a pricing analyst. She was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and loved flowers but most of all loved spending time with her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Froman. She is survived by her mother, Ruth nee Burleigh Froman of Maryville, IL; her husband of 30 years, Michael Holtgrave, whom she married October 6, 1990; two children: Nicholas (Kelli) Buckhannon of Maryville, IL and Tammi (Barry) Young of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren: Lauren, Kaitlyn, Kaleb and Nicole; and a sister, Claudia (Richard) Foster of Florissant, MO. Memorials in Clarice's honor may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required.
Funeral: Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. following the visitation with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.[]