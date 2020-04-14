|
Clark Harrison Clark Antony Harrison, 39, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Clark was born January 31, 1981 in La Jolla, CA. He was a very kind, sociable, and compassionate person with a wonderful sense of humor. As a child, he was a member of a boy choir at Moorpark College in California, performing in many concerts around the area. Clark was a major video gamer (attaining a degree in video game design), played Dungeons & Dragons, was an avid amateur geologist with an overall love of nature, as well as being a published poet. He was an intrepid cook, experimenting with the culinary arts and creating savory creations for his family and friends. He traveled to Europe and Mexico and was constantly learning as much as he could about our world. He was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society while attending Southwest Illinois College in Belleville, IL and was valedictorian of his class at ITT Tech in St. Louis, MO. Surviving are his wife, Shannon Harrison nee Adams of O'Fallon, IL; children, Skye Harrison and Christopher Rickert, both of O'Fallon, IL; parents, David F. and Susan Jean (nee Luttringhaus) Harrison of O'Fallon, IL; brothers, Bryon Harrison (Wanda Whitworth) of Polson, MT and Grant Harrison of Olathe, KS; aunt, Barbara Haner of Edmonds, WA; special friend, Jennifer Smith of Louisiana; niece, Breanna Harrison; and several cousins. Memorials may be made to National Foundation for Transplants at transplants.org by clicking on "Find a Patient" and entering Clark Harrison. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions by the state and CDC, there will be no services at this time and a memorial celebration will be planned at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020