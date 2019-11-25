|
Claude Roper Jr. Claude Scott Roper, Jr., 83, of Mascoutah, IL born June 27, 1936 in Elderon, WI passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Claude was a TSgt in the United States Air Force for 12 and a half years. He was also a loan officer and was a member of the and the American Legion Post 292. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude Roper and Hazel Hoffman, two brothers, and one sister. Claude is survived by his husband, Robert J. Wedig, whom he married in Belleville, IL; two children, Lawrence (Migan) Roper of Wausau, WI and Tammy Roper of Waukesha, WI; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Funeral: There will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2019