Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Roper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Roper Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Roper Jr. Obituary
Claude Roper Jr. Claude Scott Roper, Jr., 83, of Mascoutah, IL born June 27, 1936 in Elderon, WI passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Claude was a TSgt in the United States Air Force for 12 and a half years. He was also a loan officer and was a member of the and the American Legion Post 292. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude Roper and Hazel Hoffman, two brothers, and one sister. Claude is survived by his husband, Robert J. Wedig, whom he married in Belleville, IL; two children, Lawrence (Migan) Roper of Wausau, WI and Tammy Roper of Waukesha, WI; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Funeral: There will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -