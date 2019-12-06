|
HESS- Clemens "Clem" Hess age 78, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 7.40 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Boniface with the Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will be a Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019