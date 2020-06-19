Cleo Hoercher Cleo I. Koepp-Hoercher, age 81, a resident of Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born June 23, 1938 in Barron, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis an Ella Mae, nee Best, Ott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Leroy Koepp; infant daughter, Colleen Koepp; step-son, Greg Koepp; and brothers and sisters. Surviving are her children, Lynn Rakers of New Baden, Scott Koepp of Alton, and Holly (Wesley) Ford of Tennessee; step-children, Chris Hoercher, PJ (Trish) Hoercher, and Gary Koepp; grandchildren, Lesley (Virun) Williams, Kyle (Katherine) Cameron, Paula Rakers, Kimberly (friend Kevin Goebel) Rakers, Brittany, Taylor, Karlie, Aiden, Colby, Elizabeth, Mason, and Serenity; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Chloe, Ricky, Payson, Quintin, Bently, and Logan; step-grandchildren, Virun Jr., Tytona, Iveon, and Alyssa; and former husband, Paul Hoercher. Cleo formerly worked at K-Mart, Wal-Mart, and Clinton Manor Living Center. She enjoyed sewing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. There will be no services and memorials may be made to SNF Clinton Manor (Activity Fund) and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.